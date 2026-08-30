Barbados’ top female surfer, Chelsea Tuach, has claimed second place at the WSL 4,000 Virginia Beach Surf Pro.

It all started when Tuach made it through to the final, saving her best for the dying moments of a gripping semi-final contest Saturday morning after starting slowly against her opponent, Reid Van Wagoner of the United States.

The home-town surfer posted some solid rides, opening with a score of 4.33 before recording a 5.33 on her third ride.

Desperate to make something of the less-than-ideal conditions, Tuach finally edged Van Wagoner with a score of 5.10 on her ninth ride, before sealing the victory with a 6.00 just before the final horn.

Tuach said afterwards that it was a tough battle.

In the final, Tuach took on Talia Swindal of the United States, with conditions slowing considerably as the tide dropped.

Swindal, displaying impressive forehand power in a pivotal exchange, earned a 7.50 to Tuach’s 6.00.

Swindal then backed up her first wave with a 6.50 to Tuach’s 4.90, as the top Barbadian surfer was unable to find a decisive back-up wave in the wave-starved heat.

It was Swindal’s third career QS victory, while the result lifted Tuach to number five in the North American regional rankings.