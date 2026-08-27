Barbados’ top female surfer, Chelsea Tuach, is continuing to make waves on the international surfing scene.

Following her silver-medal performance at the 2026 CAC Games, she secured an impressive top-five finish at the Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside, California, over the past weekend.

Competing against 112 of the leading surfers from North America, Hawaii and French Polynesia, Tuach advanced through five rounds before bowing out in the quarter-finals to American Mia McLeish by just 0.63 points.

One of her biggest performances came in the round of 16, where she defeated Hawaii’s current rankings leader, Vaihitimahana Inso.

Tuach’s consistent showing has lifted her to 11th in the regional rankings, despite competing in just two of the three events held so far this season.

Reflecting on her performance, Tuach described the competition as the biggest women’s surfing event in the world. She admitted that conditions in Oceanside were challenging but said she was pleased to produce two scoring rides in each of her heats to reach finals day.

Tuach will now turn her attention to another WSL 4000 event next week, where she will look to build on her recent success and continue her climb up the rankings.