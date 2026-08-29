Barbados’ top female surfer, Chelsea Tuach, is through to the semi-finals of the WSL 4,000 Virginia Beach Surf Pro.

Tuach reached the final four after claiming two heat victories, continuing a strong run of results which includes a silver medal at the CAC Games and a fifth-place finish at last weekend’s Super Girl Surf Pro in California.

Competing against some of North America’s leading female surfers, Tuach has once again impressed with her fluid and powerful surfing, with her progression to the semi-finals expected to further strengthen her position in the rankings.

Despite the challenging conditions, she said the small and inconsistent waves have made it a tricky break, requiring her to stay busy and search for waves with the best scoring potential.

Tuach will now turn her attention to a major semi-final showdown against one of North America’s standout surfers, Reid Van Wagone.

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