Twelve wickets fell on a thrilling third day of the first Test between the West Indies and Bangladesh in Mirpur.

When stumps were drawn, Bangladesh were 79 for the loss of an unspecified number of wickets, batting for a second time with an overall lead of 106 runs.

West Indies captain Roston Chase picked up three wickets for 25 runs, while Jomel Warrican has taken two for 19 so far.

Earlier, the West Indies were dismissed for 245 from their overnight total of 134 for four, with off-spinner Nayeem taking four wickets.

This meant the visitors conceded a first-innings lead of 27 runs in response to the hosts’ total of 272.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul made 56, Justin Greaves scored 46, and Chase remained unbeaten on 43.