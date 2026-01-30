Two Barbadian boats secured places inside the top 20 as the 2026 Pure Grenada Spice Island Billfish Tournament wrapped up today.

Carib Girl led the local contingent, finishing 18th overall with 900 points.

The championship title went to Cocobel of Trinidad and Tobago, which dominated with a winning total of 7,500 points.

Another Barbadian entry, Legacy, claimed 20th position after accumulating 600 points.

Just outside the top twenty, Billfisher placed 24th, also with 600 points, while Remember Me Now followed closely in 25th on the same score.

De Reel Viking rounded out the Barbadian results, ending the tournament in 30th place with 300 points.

All teams are scheduled to return home on Sunday.