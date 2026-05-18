Two national women’s records fall at NCAA championships

Two Barbados national women’s track and field records have fallen at the NCAA Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Competing at Hutsell-Rosen Track in Auburn, Alabama, 23-year-old Adeyah Brewster set a new national record in the women’s 100-metre hurdles when she clocked 12.86 seconds to place third in the final for Louisiana State University.

Brewster broke the 10-year-old mark of 12.88 seconds, which was set by Kierre Beckles at the World Championships.

Then, in the women’s 800 metres, Florida’s Layla Haynes became the first Barbadian female athlete to run under two minutes, breaking Sade Sealy’s six-year-old mark of 2 minutes 2.23 seconds, set at the Pan American Games.

The new record now stands at 1 minute 59.38 seconds after the 21-year-old Haynes finished third in yesterday’s final.