Defending champions UWI are just one victory away from retaining their title after booking a place in the final of the 2026 BCA T20 Cup, where they will face Gladiola.

Both teams secured their places in the championship decider with hard-fought semi-final victories on Sunday.

At Weymouth, UWI registered a four-wicket triumph over Windward.

Batting first, Windward posted 137 for seven, with Seth Agard leading the scoring with an unbeaten 44.

UWI made light work of the chase, reaching 138 for six in just 18 overs to seal the victory.

Zion Brathwaite anchored the innings with an unbeaten 34, while Kadeem Alleyne contributed 33.

Meanwhile, Gladiola secured their place in the final with a thrilling three-wicket win over Wildey at Foursquare Oval.

Wildey posted a competitive 163 for five after being sent in to bat, with Zachary McCaskie top-scoring with 45.

Steffaun Griffith was the pick of the Gladiola bowlers, claiming three for 28.

A match-winning 61 from Giovante Depeiza then helped Gladiola chase down the target, reaching 164 for seven in 19.3 overs.

UWI and Gladiola will meet in the final on 28 November. The venue is yet to be announced.