UWI Blackbirds started their 2026 campaign in the Prime Minister’s Cup Football Competition with victory, beating Atlas United in the opening games of Group ‘F’.

Playing last night in Haynesville, in the final fixture of the first round of matches, Blackbirds tripled-up on United 3-1.

The score was tied 1-all at halftime, with Player of the Match Tre Moore opening the scoring for UWI with a penalty in the 11th minute, while Shane Alleyne replied for Atlas in the 41st.

Blackbirds then hit two unanswered strikes in the 2nd half, through Jemari Trotman in the 59th and Moore completing a brace in the 96th.

Earlier in the opening fixture, Whitehall and Pride of Gall Hill played to a goalless draw.

Sharad McAllister of Whitehall was voted the Player of the Match.

The second round of the P.M. Cup begins on Saturday at Checker Hall in St. Lucy.

Pro Shottas will take on Technique in the 7pm game, followed by L & R United against Paradise at 9pm.