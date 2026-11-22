UWI are the champions of the 2026 BCA T20 Shield after defeating IGS Insurance Brokers Yorkshire in yesterday’s final at Kensington Oval.

Yorkshire made 157 for 4 after batting first.

Athlebert Brathwaite top-scored with 76, hitting six fours and three sixes.

In reply, UWI were struggling in the 14th over at 87 for 5. However, a match-winning performance from Jamali Lynch, who top-scored with an unbeaten 53 off just 24 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes, guided UWI to 159 for 5 with three balls to spare.

Lynch and Myles Allyene, who contributed 16, shared an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 72 to lead UWI to a five-wicket victory and the title.