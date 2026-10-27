The University of the West Indies’ Faculty of Sport is celebrating a significant chapter in Caribbean sport as the region reflects on six decades since Jamaica hosted the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Games, the Faculty will host a three-part commemoration, beginning with an online launch on 26 October.

The programme will also feature pictorial displays of the 1966 Games at the libraries of the Cave Hill campus in Barbados, Mona campus in Jamaica, and St Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago. An online panel discussion with surviving regional athletes and officials from the Games will also be held.

Dean of the Faculty of Sport, Dr Roy McCree, revealed that one of the athletes being highlighted is a former Barbadian high jumper who made his mark at the 1966 Commonwealth Games.

Dr McCree added that the celebration seeks not only to honour sporting legends but also to reinforce sport’s role as a driver of development across the Caribbean.