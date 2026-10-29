West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican claimed five wickets to trigger a dramatic Bangladesh collapse, as the hosts were bowled out for 272 on the second day of the opening Test in Mirpur today.

The Windies reached 134 for four at stumps in their first innings, trailing by 138 runs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 43, while Justin Greaves was on 15 when bad light forced an early end to play.

Opener John Campbell had earlier scored 54 to register his sixth Test half-century.

Warrican, who took two wickets on the opening day, finished with five for 53 to record his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Bangladesh had resumed on 213 for three, with opener Shadman Islam unbeaten on 99. The left-hander went on to complete his third Test century during the morning session.

However, Shadman was dismissed for 105 as the hosts suffered a spectacular batting collapse, losing their final seven wickets for just 51 runs.

Shamar Joseph and Joshua Bishop supported Warrican with two wickets apiece, while Jayden Seales claimed one, as the Windies fought back to restrict Bangladesh to a first-innings total of 272.