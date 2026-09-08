The Guyana Amazon Warriors are the first team to secure their place in the CPL playoffs, after beating the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets at Providence Stadium Sunday evening.

Batting first, the Patriots were restricted to 128 in 19.2 overs, with Player of the Match Mohammad Nabi taking four for 17 and Romario Shepherd three for 16. Alick Athanaze top-scored with 52.

The Warriors replied with 132 for three in 18.3 overs, extending their unbeaten run to six matches. Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 39, while Shai Hope remained unbeaten on 38.

The Warriors lead the table on 12 points and are assured of a top-four finish, with four preliminary-round matches still to play.

The result also secures a playoff spot for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, who are second on 11 points with one game remaining.

The action resumes today with that top-of-the-table clash between the Warriors and Falcons at Providence.