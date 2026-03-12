The final travelling parties of the West Indies cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team are now on their way home from India.

Confirmation came from the International Cricket Council in a media release Thursday, after both teams were left stranded following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The ICC said that within the past 24 hours, the safe departures of the West Indies’ final 16 members and South Africa’s remaining 29 had been completed on flights to their respective homelands, bringing to a close a complex operation carried out under exceptionally challenging global travel conditions.