West Indies Champions are into the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends T20 competition after today’s six-wicket win over India.

Playing in Sharjah, the West Indies Champions, made up of legends of the regional game, held India to 110 for eight in their 20 overs.

Rayad Emrit led the bowling attack, taking two for 24.

In reply, 60 from Chadwick Walton and 22 from Lendl Simmons led the West Indies Champions to victory on 111 for four.