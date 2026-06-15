West Indies clinch T20 series against Sri Lanka

The West Indies have won the three-match T20 series 2-1 after defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and decisive match last night.

Playing at Sabina Park in Jamaica, Sri Lanka, batting first, scored 169 all out in 20 overs.

Shamar Joseph claimed five for 33, while Dunith Wellalage top-scored with 43.

In response, the West Indies reached the target with five wickets down in 19.4 overs, thanks to Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 54.

Rovman Powell added 33, while Shimron Hetmyer contributed 32.

The three-match series had been level at 1-1 after the opening two encounters.

The West Indies won the first T20 by seven wickets, while Sri Lanka levelled the series with a 37-run victory in the second match.

With the win in the third match, the West Indies secured the series 2-1.