The West Indies have completed the 2025–2027 World Test Championship cycle with an unbeaten series record for the calendar year, ending today with a series victory over Bangladesh.

The Windies secured the series after drawing the second and final Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Windies resumed their second innings on the fifth and final day on 345 for three before declaring on 398 for six, setting Bangladesh a target of 369 in 78 overs.

Kavem Hodge added just two runs to his overnight score of 142.

The hosts batted out the remainder of the day, finishing on 184 for four when bad light brought an end to play after just 59 overs.

Player of the Match Towhid Hridoy followed up his first-innings double century with 82 in the second, while Player of the Series Jomel Warrican took three for 44 to finish with 16 wickets.

Scores in the match: West Indies 356 and 398 for six declared; Bangladesh 386 and 184 for four. The West Indies won the series one-nil.