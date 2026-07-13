The West Indies opened their One-Day International series against New Zealand with a convincing seven-wicket victory at Providence Stadium last evening, inspired by a dream debut from Vitel Lawes.

Lawes claimed three wickets for 54 as New Zealand were dismissed for 267, with Daryl Mitchell scoring 65 and Will Young adding 49. Alzarri Joseph led the attack with four wickets for 41, while Gudakesh Motie claimed two wickets.

In reply, the West Indies comfortably reached 268 for three with seven balls to spare. Keacy Carty starred with 95, while captain Shai Hope finished unbeaten on 87 to seal the victory.

The West Indies now lead the three-match series 1-0, with the second ODI scheduled for tomorrow from 2:30 p.m.