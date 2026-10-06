After losing the ODI series to India 2-1, the West Indies men now turn their attention to the shortest format, with the first of five T20 internationals set to bowl off tomorrow.

The Windies will be looking to hit the ground running against an Indian side brimming with batting firepower and depth.

While the West Indies bowlers have come under scrutiny following the high-scoring ODI series, spinner Akeal Hosein says the T20 format presents a different challenge, and the Windies are ready to bring the fight.

Hosein acknowledges the quality of the Indian batting line-up, but says success will come down to how well the bowlers execute on the day.

The first T20I bowls off at 9:30 am Barbados time.