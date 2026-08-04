West Indies were left reeling in their second innings at stumps on day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

At the close, the West Indies had collapsed to 103 for six, leading by just 60 runs, with Sajid Khan claiming four wickets for 32 runs.

Opener Kavem Hodge has led the batting effort so far with 34.

Earlier, resuming on 266 for two, Pakistan were dismissed for 387 in reply to the West Indies’ first-innings total of 344.

Jomel Warrican claimed six wickets for 112 runs, while Abdullah Shafique led Pakistan with an unbeaten 160.

Coverage of day four begins at 9:30 a.m., live on MCTV’s ESPN Channel 308.