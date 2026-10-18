The West Indies Legends are the 2026 champions of the World Championship of Legends after storming to a commanding nine-wicket victory over England Legends in the final in the United Arab Emirates this evening.

Half-centuries from Lendl Simmons and Chadwick Walton powered the Windies to a comfortable chase of 160, reaching 165 for one in just 17 overs to seal the title in emphatic fashion.

Simmons led the charge with an unbeaten 77, while Walton provided excellent support with an unbeaten 58 as the regional legends cruised to victory with three overs to spare.

Earlier, England Legends posted 159 for seven from their allotted 20 overs, with Moeen Ali leading the scoring with 60.

Dwayne Bravo produced a match-winning performance of three for 21 and was named Player of the Match.