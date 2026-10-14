The West Indies have levelled the five-match T20 International series against India at 2-all after today’s 24-run victory in the fourth match in Hyderabad.

Captain Shai Hope and Keemo Paul were the Windies’ stars, with Hope smashing an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, including four fours and nine sixes, to power the Men in Maroon to 247 for three.

Hope now has the most T20 International centuries for the Windies, with three.

Sherfane Rutherford added an unbeaten 49, while Shimron Hetmyer scored 33.

India made a flying start to the chase, with Sanju Samson blasting 56 off just 23 balls, but Paul turned the tide, claiming five wickets for 41 runs – his second five-wicket haul in T20s to restrict the hosts to 223 and seal the crucial win.

The West Indies are now hunting their first T20 series win in India, with the fifth and deciding match set for Saturday in Bengaluru.