West Indies today lost the opening One Day International to hosts India by eight wickets, despite a century from Justin Greaves.

Greaves hit 101, including 12 fours; John Campbell made 62; and Amir Jangoo added an unbeaten 58, as the Windies posted 295 for seven in their 50 overs.

Let’s look at that innings.

India chased down the 296-run target in just 41.4 overs, led by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 139 — his record-extending 55th ODI century — and Shubman Gill’s 110, as they posted 300 for two.

The second ODI is set for Wednesday at 4:30am Barbados time.