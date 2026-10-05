The Windies have taken an unassailable lead in their three-match Women’s T20 International series after defeating hosts Zimbabwe in today’s second fixture.

Fielding first in Harare, the Windies women restricted Zimbabwe to 106 for 7.

Jahzara Claxton led the bowling, taking 3 for 14.

The Windies women responded with 108 for 2 off 9.1 overs to win by eight wickets.

Player of the Match Eboni Brathwaite powered to 57 off just 23 balls, including three fours and six sixes.

The Windies women have won the series with one match still to play, scheduled for Wednesday.