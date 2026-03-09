West Indies team given updated travel plans from India

The West Indies cricket team have finally been given updated information about their journey home from Kolkata, where they have remained since their exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last week.

The team is now scheduled to depart in the early hours of Tuesday on a charter flight bound for Johannesburg.

From there, they will continue their trip to St John’s.

The West Indies had initially been expected to leave on March 8, but confirmation of the revised travel arrangements was only provided to them late Sunday evening.

The ongoing changes to their travel schedule — stemming from airspace closures and restrictions across parts of West Asia due to the current crisis — have reportedly left members of the regional squad frustrated.

West Indies have remained in Kolkata since their Super Eight defeat to India national cricket team on March 1.