West Indies team’s return delayed amid air travel disruptions

The West Indies team remains in India after its return trip from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was delayed due to air travel disruptions.

The development was confirmed in a media release from Cricket West Indies.

The release stated that the restrictions are a direct result of security threats posed by military action in the Gulf region, which have impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons.

Cricket West Indies says it is working closely with the ICC, relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff.

The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well.

Among them are four Barbadians: Captain Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jason Holder and Matthew Forde.

Speaking on behalf of the Barbados Cricket Association, Manager of Marketing and Communication, Steven Leslie, expressed hope for a safe return trip.