Former champions West Indies are on their way to the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The young Windies assembled at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados last evening before boarding the first leg of their journey, bound for the United Kingdom.

Family, friends and top-ranking officials, including BCA President Calvin Hope and CWI Director Hallam Nicholls, were at the airport to see the players off.

Head coach Rohan Nurse outlined the main goals for the team, while captain Joshua Dorne confirmed the squad is ready to represent the Caribbean.

The Youth World Cup is set to bowl off on January 15th.