WINDHOEK, Namibia, CMC – In a rain-disrupted clash that underscored the growing prowess of their young talent, the West Indies Under-19s secured a crucial 25-run victory (DLS method) over Ireland, propelled by a masterclass in spin bowling from Micah McKenzie and Vitel Lawes.

Before that, the regional side showed that they still have not yet gotten their batting act completely together, as for the third time, they have been dismissed in the tournament.

Choosing to bat first at the High Performance centre, the Windies’ innings was a story of one standout performance amid general fragility.

That fragility started when Zachary Carter ran himself out for 8, following a direct throw from the deep from Reuben Wilson.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew, arriving at number three, played a mature and anchoring knock of 66 from 82 balls. His innings, punctuated by four fours and four sixes, provided the backbone.

He watched from the other end as Tanez Francis was trapped in front for 19, but the Antiguan soon found his most reliable partner in Jonathan van Lange, with the pair adding 67 for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings.

However, Andrew’s dismissal in the 33rd over triggered a collapse. From a promising position, the lower order faltered against the disciplined Irish attack.

Reuben Wilson was particularly effective, removing van Lange and two tail-enders to finish with 3 for 50, while James West’s miserly spell of 2 for 24 from seven overs restricted the Caribbean side to a modest 226 all out.

Aiden Racha chipped in with some handy runs, scoring 28 from 47 balls, before he was the final wicket to fall. Last man Vitel Lawes also swung his willow and weighed in with an unbeaten 18, which included two fours and a six.

Ireland’s chase began with assured intent, spearheaded by the all-round efforts of West. Following his excellent bowling, West opened the batting and raced to a 45-ball 45, laced with eight boundaries.

It took the introduction of Racha to ultimately get the breakthrough, as he had wicket-keeper Freddy Ogilbie brilliantly caught behind by Shamar Apple for 14.

West would follow next, as he got a peach of a delivery from Lawes, to be bowled. Despite that, at 82 for 2 in the 18th over, Ireland were firmly in the driver’s seat.

The next over, Micah McKenzie, extracting sharp turn and bounce from a responsive surface, became the tormentor of the Irish middle order, slicing through with four critical wickets.

He rattled Adam Leckey’s stumps for 18, then he knocked over Sebastien Dijkstra for 7 to make it 98 for four. After a brief resistance, McKenzie was in the act once again, sending back Marko Bates for 22.

One wicket would bring another quickly as Rob Obrian fell to the same combination of McKenzie and van Lange for 26, at 143 for six.

Just as Ireland sought to rebuild, Vitel Lawes delivered a devastating final over. He knocked over captain Oliver Riley with his first ball, finishing with two wickets.

His intervention left Ireland reeling at 164 for 7 after 40 overs, needing a steep 63 from the final 60 balls. A persistent downpour washed away any lingering hopes of a miraculous finish.

When the conditions failed to improve, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculation confirmed Ireland were well behind the par score, handing the West Indies a decisive 25-run win.