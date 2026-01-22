West Indies Under-19s secure victory over South Africa at World Cup

A century from Zachary Carter and a six-wicket haul from Shaquan Belle took West Indies to a 55-run victory over South Africa this morning at the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Namibia.

Deciding to take the first knock, the young Windies side posted 234 in 47.5 overs, led with 114 from Carter.

JJ Basson picked up five for 23.

Belle then claimed six for 40 as West Indies under-19 bowled South Africa out for 179 from 37.4 overs.

A wicket apiece went to Jakeem Pollard, Isra-El Morton and Vitel Lawes.

The West Indies Under-19s will now head into the Super Sixes phase.