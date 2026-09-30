West Indies Women have clinched the ODI series against Zimbabwe 2–1 after victory in the third and final match today at the Harare Sports Club.

Sent into bat first, West Indies Women posted 271 for five, on the back of a century from captain Hayley Matthews, who scored 118, and 96 from Shemaine Campbelle.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 180.

Josephine Nkomo top-scored with 74, while Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne and Janniela Glasgow all picked up two wickets each.

West Indies Men are also in action against India in the second ODI in India.

Batting first, the Men in Maroon posted a monumental, record-breaking total of 405 for seven, with captain Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo and John Campbell all hitting centuries.

Kuldeep Yadav took two for 65, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed two for 75.