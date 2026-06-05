West Indies Women have been crowned champions of the Tri-Nations Series after the tournament’s final match between Pakistan and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled today due to persistent rain in Dublin.

Match officials were unable to conduct the toss as wet weather continued to disrupt conditions, eventually forcing the fixture to be called off.

The result confirmed West Indies Women as series winners, finishing with 10 points — the same as hosts Ireland, but with a superior net run rate.

Pakistan ended their campaign with just two points.

West Indies Women will now shift their focus to the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

The Caribbean side is scheduled to begin its campaign against New Zealand on 13 June.