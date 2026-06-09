West Indies Women fall to India in warm-up match

West Indies Women began their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up campaign with a 26-run defeat to India Women in England on Monday morning.

Sent in to bat at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, India posted a competitive 179 for nine from their 20 overs, with Bharti Fulmali leading the way with an unbeaten 56. For the Windies, Afy Fletcher was the standout bowler, returning impressive figures of four for 23.

In reply, the West Indies struggled to keep up with the required rate and closed on 153 for eight. Deandra Dottin top-scored with 49, while Shemaine Campbelle added 25.

Shreyanka Patil took four for 36.

West Indies Women will now turn their attention to their final warm-up fixture against Australia Women on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Barbados time.