Hayley Matthews produced a record-breaking 182 in Harare today, powering the West Indies Women to a 99-run win over Zimbabwe in their opening ODI.

Matthews’ 156-ball masterclass, featuring 26 fours and 2 sixes, is the highest ODI score by a West Indies woman and the sixth-highest in women’s 50-over cricket.

She also etched her name into the record books by becoming the first woman and only the 14th player overall to register two ODI scores of 150 or more in a calendar year.

Matthews’ innings, backed by Realeanna GrimmonD’s 53, lifted the Windies to 299 for six.

Zimbabwe were then bowled out for 200 in 43.3 overs, with Aaliyah Alleyne taking three for 44.

With the West Indies now one victory away from claiming the series, the teams return to Harare on Sunday for the second ODI.

First ball is scheduled for 3:30am Barbados time.