West Indies Women stay unbeaten

The West Indies Women remain unbeaten at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after securing a comfortable five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka today.

Captain Hayley Matthews produced her best-ever World Cup bowling figures of 3 for 15 as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 98 in 19.4 overs.

The Windies, although experiencing some batting troubles of their own, then chased down the target with 23 balls to spare, reaching 99 for five to record their third straight win of the tournament.

The victory sets up a top-of-the-table clash against fellow unbeaten side England at Lord’s on Wednesday.