West Terrace reigns supreme in NAPSAC Patsy Callender Zone

West Terrace Primary were crowned double champions in the Patsy Callender Zone, when the 2026 NAPSAC Championships continued today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

West Terrace took the girls’ title with 381 points, 214 ahead of Shirley Chisholm Primary on 167, St. Winifred’s School third on 120, St. Alban’s Primary fourth on 113 and Mount Tabor Primary rounding out the top five with 101 points.

In the boys, West Terrace, who are the defending NAPSAC champions, tallied 273 points, 71 ahead of Mount Tabor Primary on 202; St. Alban’s Primary third on 158; Shirley Chisholm fourth on 106 and St. Winifred’s School taking fifth spot on 104.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce takes a look at the sprints.