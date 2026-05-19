Weymouth Wales closing in

on BFA Premier League title

Weymouth Wales are now just two wins away from retaining the BFA Premier League title after another late victory last night at the BFA Technical Centre.

On a night when a record 32 goals were scored, Wales secured the most important one in stoppage time to edge out UWI Blackbirds and move four points ahead of second-placed Paradise in the title race.

Meanwhile, Kickstart Rush demolished St Andrew Lions 23-0 in what is now the heaviest defeat in the history of the local top flight.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.