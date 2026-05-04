Weymouth Wales edge Ellerton to stay top of Premier League

Rashad Jules scored a stoppage-time winner as defending champions Weymouth Wales remained at the top of the BFA Premier League with a one-point advantage, following a late 2–1 victory over arch-rivals Ellerton at the BFA Technical Centre.

Ackeel Applewhaite gave Wales the lead in the first half, before Shakille Belle equalised for Ellerton in the 68th minute.

However, Jules netted his third consecutive injury-time goal to lift Wales ahead of Paradise in the standings.

Meanwhile, in other results, Paradise thrashed Wotton 11–2, with Shamari Harewood and Tarell Rayside Demendonca scoring hat-tricks, while Sheran Hoyte and Kamol Griffith added doubles.

Pride of Gall Hill were also among the winners, defeating UWI Blackbirds 1–0 courtesy of Shakirie Mottley.