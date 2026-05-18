Weymouth Wales remain top of BFA Premier League

Weymouth Wales remain at the top of the Barbados Football Association Premier League table, while Paradise and Kickstart Rush continue to trail closely behind with only a handful of matches remaining.

In last night’s fixtures at the Wildey Turf, a lone goal in first-half stoppage time from Kemar Headley was enough to give Wales a 1-0 victory over UWI Blackbirds.

The result means Wales are now on 37 points, while Blackbirds sit sixth on 19 points.

Meanwhile, the two teams already relegated suffered heavy defeats.

St Andrew Lions were thrashed 23-0 by third-placed Kickstart Rush, with Jamarco Johnson scoring eight goals and Romario Drakes adding four.

Meanwhile, leading goal-scorer Kirtney Franklin netted six times as fourth-placed Brittons Hill defeated Wotton FC 8-0.