Weymouth Wales suffer first defeat as Premier League action continues

Defending champions Weymouth Wales suffered their first loss of the season as the BFA Premier League continued last night at the Wildey Turf.

The defeat came courtesy of a lone goal from Shakille Belle in the 10th minute, as Ellerton secured the victory.

Meanwhile, a hat-trick from Sheran Clarke helped Paradise crush Wotton seven goals to two. Clarke found the net in the 70th, 73rd and 83rd minutes. He was assisted by one goal apiece from Shaquoan Clarke in the 19th minute, Nicholas Best in the 29th, Tyrel Rayside-Demendonca in the 64th, and Jaron Oughterson in the 88th.

Wotton’s goals came from Terry Rollick in the 62nd minute and Jamal Chandler in the 68th.

In the night’s other game, Kemar John struck in the 55th minute as Brittons Hill defeated St Andrew Lions.

The local football Premiership continues tomorrow with a double-header.