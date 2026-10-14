Barbadian batsman Kevin Wickham is in line for his West Indies Test debut after being named in the 15-member squad to tour Bangladesh later this month.

The 23-year-old earned his maiden call-up after a standout West Indies Championship campaign, scoring 393 runs at an average of 78.60, including three consecutive centuries of 105, 153 and an unbeaten 108.

White-ball captain Shai Hope and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph have been left out as Cricket West Indies manages their workloads. All-rounder Keemo Paul replaces Joseph, who is being managed following a medical assessment and specialist consultation.

Opener John Campbell and all-rounder Justin Greaves have also been included after recovering from hamstring injuries.

The full West Indies Test squad is: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Kevin Wickham.

The first Test is scheduled for 28 October, while the second match is set to begin on 5 November. The two-Test series will conclude the West Indies’ 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.