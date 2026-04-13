A superb knock of 153 from Kevin Wickham rescued the Barbados Pride from an early slump on the opening day of their West Indies Championship match against the Jamaica Scorpions.

Playing at Chedwin Park, the Pride lost skipper Kraigg Brathwaite without scoring and soon found themselves in trouble at 23 for 3.

However, Wickham’s innings, which included six fours and 12 sixes, along with a supporting 64 from Kyle Mayers and 40 from Shamar Springer, propelled the Pride to 348 all out, securing full batting points.

The Scorpions ended the day on 17 without loss, trailing by 331 runs.

Play resumes at 11 a.m. Barbados time.