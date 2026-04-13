Defending champions Wildey Cricket Club defeated Spartan Cricket Club by an innings and 51 runs in Series One of the 2026 BCA Elite Division.

Playing at Dash Valley on the third and final day, Wildey advanced their overnight score of 346 for 7 to 406 for 7 declared.

Ackeem Jordan was unbeaten on 125, while Deswin Currency finished not out on 101.

Jordan then returned with the ball to take 3 for 8, with Jerome Jones supporting with 3 for 16, as Spartan were bowled out for just 60 in their second innings.

Full scores: Spartan 295 and 60 all out; Wildey 406 for 7 declared.

Meanwhile, at Lucas Street, YMPC Cricket Club defeated Windward Cricket Club by eight wickets.

Scores: Windward 213 and 116; YMPC 248 and 83 for 2.

At Dayrells Road, Empire Cricket Club defeated Wanderers Cricket Club by 10 wickets.

Scores: Wanderers 176 and 244 for 9; Empire 371 for 9 declared and 52 without loss.

At 3Ws Oval, Gladiola Cricket Club won by seven wickets over UWI Cricket Club.

Scores: UWI 157 and 156; Gladiola 207 and 107 for 3.

And at Foursquare, Pickwick Cricket Club registered a 78-run victory over BCA Youth Team.

Scores: Pickwick 273 and 129 for 5 declared; BCA Youth 140 and 184.