Wildey maintain winning start in BCA Super Cup

Defending champions Wildey are now a perfect 2-0 in their defence of the BCA Super Cup after defeating Spartan by seven wickets today at Queen’s Park.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Spartan were dismissed for 127 in 34.3 overs.

In reply, Wildey reached 128 for three in 15.2 overs, with Zachary McCaskie scoring 37.

Meanwhile, at Bank Hall, Empire defeated Wanderers by nine wickets.

Scores in the match: Wanderers 72, Empire 75 for one.

At Rices, Gladiola defeated YMPC by 198 runs, thanks to a century from Rashawn Worrell.

Gladiola made 358 for nine, while YMPC were bowled out for 160.

At the KMV Oval, Carlton beat Isolation Cavaliers by 170 runs. Carlton scored 226 all out, while Cavaliers were dismissed for 56.

At the 3Ws Oval, UWI defeated Yorkshire by nine wickets. Yorkshire made 124, while UWI replied with 125 for one.

At Brereton, BCA Youth defeated Police by six wickets. Police scored 166, while Youth replied with 168 for four.

And at Trents, Maple lost to Boscobelle by one wicket. Maple scored 185, while Boscobelle reached 186 for nine.