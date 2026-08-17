Wildey are repeat champions of the Barbados Cricket Association Elite Competition.

Playing at Dash Valley on the final day of the season — day three of the ninth series — Wildey bowled out BCA Youth for 194 in their second innings to win by 76 runs and collect 17 points, securing this year’s title.

Before the start of play on Sunday, both Wildey and Gladiola were in contention to be crowned champions.

Wildey were chasing an outright win, needing eight wickets for victory, while Youth required 164 runs.

Deswin Currency claimed a five-wicket haul, finishing with five for 37, while Tariq Oneale ended with three for 68.

Gadson Bowens top-scored for Youth with 46.

The scores in the match were: Wildey 268 for four declared and 148 for three declared; Youth 146 and 194.

In the other games, Gladiola defeated Windward by three wickets; Spartan beat UWI by an innings and 97 runs; YMPC defeated Wanderers by five wickets; while Pickwick and Empire played to a draw.

However, the BCA season is not over yet, with the Super Cup semi-finals and final still to be played. The T20 Cup begins next month.