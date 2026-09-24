West Indies hungry to end India ODI drought
West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy says his players are determined to end the team’s long wait for an O.D.I. series victory in India.
The Windies are preparing for a demanding white-ball tour against the hosts, with three One-Day Internationals and five T20 on the schedule.
The series gets underway on Sunday with the opening 50-over clash at the Sports Hun International Cricket Stadium.
West Indies have not won an O.D.I. series in India for more than two decades – a record Sammy says is giving his squad added motivation to make history.
With the opportunity to break that long-standing drought, Sammy believes his players are eager to embrace the challenge and make their mark on the tour.