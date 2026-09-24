West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy says his players are determined to end the team’s long wait for an O.D.I. series victory in India.

The Windies are preparing for a demanding white-ball tour against the hosts, with three One-Day Internationals and five T20 on the schedule.

The series gets underway on Sunday with the opening 50-over clash at the Sports Hun International Cricket Stadium.

West Indies have not won an O.D.I. series in India for more than two decades – a record Sammy says is giving his squad added motivation to make history.

With the opportunity to break that long-standing drought, Sammy believes his players are eager to embrace the challenge and make their mark on the tour.