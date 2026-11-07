The West Indies remain in control of the second Test against Bangladesh after dismissing the hosts for 386 on day three.

Resuming on 88 for three at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh recovered strongly, led by an unbeaten 242 from Towhid Hridoy, which included 22 fours and 11 sixes.

Jomel Warrican claimed four wickets for 104 runs, while Jayden Seales took two for 58.

Having made 356 in their first innings, the Windies closed the day on seven without loss in their second innings, trailing by just 23 runs.