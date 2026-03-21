Windies women fall to Australia in opening T20I

West Indies women’s cricket team suffered a 43-run defeat to Australia women’s cricket team in the opening T20 International at the Arnos Vale Ground.

Chasing 165 for victory, the Windies reached 76 for two before a collapse triggered by Alana King saw them slip to 121 for six from their 20 overs.

King removed both Shemaine Campbelle and Deandra Dottin in quick succession, shifting momentum in Australia’s favour.

Despite a fighting 28 from Stafanie Taylor, the required run rate proved too steep.

The teams will meet again on Saturday at the same venue, with West Indies needing a win to keep the series alive.