Windies women fined for slow over rate

West Indies Women’s difficulties in the ongoing T20 International series against Australia Women have been compounded after they were fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate in Thursday’s opening match.

The home side was ruled by match referee Reon King to be two overs short of the required target, after time allowances were taken into account.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

West Indies Women’s captain, Hayley Matthews, pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, removing the need for a formal hearing.

The West Indies trail the three-match series 2-nil, with the final match scheduled for today at 6:30 p.m.