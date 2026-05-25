Winona State University delegation visits Barbados

A contingent from Winona State University is currently in Barbados as part of a 12-day academic programme aimed at providing firsthand exposure to Caribbean health systems.

The group comprises 18 students and four faculty members from the departments of education, nursing and sports sciences.

They are participating in a three-credit study programme designed to deepen their understanding of regional healthcare delivery and public health practices.

The delegation attended a Whitsuntide Sunday service at Cathedral Church of Saint Michael and All Angels.

Speaking afterwards, Coordinator of the Nursing Programme at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Dr Wendy Sealy, said one of the main purposes of the programme is to focus on community and church engagement.

She welcomed the visiting students, highlighting the importance of international academic collaboration in strengthening healthcare education and cultural exchange.