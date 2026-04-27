Wright secures runner-up finish at Apes Hill

Barbadian golfer Chris Wright finished in second place in the Legends Experience Division of the Barbados Legends Golf Tournament, which concluded at Apes Hill today.

Wright, who started day three at four-under-par, signed off at two-under, for a total of 109.

That placed him six points behind eventual winner Ian Lawler of Mauritius, who finished on 115.

Bajan golfers also claimed third and fourth spots, with Christopher Alpha Jackman totalling 106, and Sunil Chatrani 105.

In the professionals’ section, Greg Owen of England regained the lead he lost on day two and held on for the win, finishing at 16-under-par.

Scott Hend of Australia was second at 14-under, while Jamie Donaldson of Wales finished third at 11-under.