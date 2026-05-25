YMPC record only outright win in BCA Elite Division

There was only one outright result in Series Four of the 2026 BCA Elite Division, which concluded today.

At Brereton, YMPC demolished BCA Youth by an innings and 49 runs.

Scores in the match: YMPC 362 for nine declared; BCA Youth 116 and 197.

Meanwhile, Gladiola remain at the top of the table after drawing with Spartan at Rices.

Resuming their second innings on day three at 214 for eight after securing a first-innings lead in response to Gladiola’s 213, Spartan were bowled out for 240.

Gladiola then reached 183 for seven in their second innings at the close, allowing Spartan to move into second position.

In the other matches:

At Bank Hall: Empire 312 for four declared and 42 for two; Wildey 263.

At Lucas Street: Pickwick 261 and 229; Windward 200.

At Dayrells Road: No play was possible on the final day. UWI 224 and 28 for one; Wanderers 190.